Jagapathi Babu to feature in Salaar as Rajamanaar

From the producer and director of KGF CHAPTER 1 and KGF CHAPTER 2, comes yet another larger-than-life movie titled 'SALAAR'. Headlined by superstars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, the film is a mass, action, adventure produced by Hombale Films. Today team SALAAR released an intriguing, new poster of the movie. The poster features Jagapathi Babu in the skin of Rajamanaar, a character who is going to play one of the most pivotal roles in the movie. Leaving the audience even more in anticipation of the movie, the new poster reveals little about the character.

After the KGF series, this will be the third collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films. With 20% of the shoot set in stone and the remaining portions to be canned by February 2022.



A new release date is expected to be given out by the end of this year.

Speaking about the poster, producer Vijay Kiragandur said, "We cannot wait to present SALAAR to the world! The thought behind SALAAR's new poster reveal is to create more curiosity about the character seen in the imagery. All we can reveal right now is that the character is going to mark the movie's turning point in a huge way!"



Director Prashanth Neel added, "More characters will be revealed as the shoot of SALAAR progresses."

