Kaala Bhairava Shares A Long Note And Pens, 'Lucky For Being Given Credit, It Actually Goes To'

It is all known thatRRR's popular song "Naatu Naatu…" made Indian bag the prestigious Oscars 2023 award! It made Indian cinema hold that respect on the global side. Even the original singers of this song Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj performed live on the stage and owned that much-needed global attention. With this big win, the whole team of RRR is all on cloud nine! They received a grand welcome today morning at Hyderabad's airport and even the state and central government are also planning to honour the team soon. Off late, he penned a long note and thanked his father, mother, uncle and aunt along with dance master Prem Rakshit and brother Karthikeya. But he forgot to mention lead actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR's names they danced their best and made the song own that blockbuster status. So, he received back last for his post… But Kaala Bhairava dropped another post on Twitter and apologised for his words…

I have no doubt Tarak anna and Charan anna are the reason for the success of naatu naatu and RRR itself. I was ONLY talking about who all helped me get my opportunity for the academy stage performance. Nothing else. I can see that it was conveyed wrongly and for that, I… https://t.co/Je17ZDqthj — Kaala Bhairava (@kaalabhairava7) March 17, 2023

His note reads, "I want to share something with you all. I feel extremely grateful for having had the invaluable opportunity of representing team RRR and performing at the Oscars for the best original song category... On that note, I want to share with you that it's only because of a few people who directly or indirectly, but 'completely' are the reason for me getting this priceless opportunity which I personally feel is far beyond how much I actually deserve! @ssrajamouli Baba, Naanna, @premrakshith_choreographer Master, @sskarthikeya Anna, Amma and Peddhamma. It's because of their hard work and workmanship that the song has reached all parts of the world and is making people dance globally and that's how I got this chance. Also, regarding the glorious run in USA - Dylan, Josh and the whole team with their persistent efforts and dedication, made this possible. I can and never will forget the fact that I wouldn't have had a chance to have this beautiful experience if not for them. I'm just lucky for being given a share of credit in this because in reality, the merit is a 100% theirs. Blessed to be even the tiniest part of Team RRR!".

Later replying to the post, he also wrote, "I have no doubt Tarak anna and Charan anna are the reason for the success of naatu naatu and RRR itself. I was ONLY talking about who all helped me get my opportunity for the academy stage performance. Nothing else. I can see that it was conveyed wrongly and for that, I sincerely apologise for my choice of words."

Well, MM Keeravani also received applauds from many Hollywood stars and recently even ace musician Carpenter also dropped a congratulatory message on his social media page and praised Keeravani along with his whole family!