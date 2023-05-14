Live
Karthikeya And Neha Shetty’s ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ Movie Will Hit The Theatres In June
- Karthikeya’s Bedurulanka 2012 movie will be released in this June!
- The new release date poster showcased the lead actors in a cute pose…
Tollywood's young and talented actor Karthikeya is all busy with a handful of movies. Off late, the makers of his next movie 'Bedurulanka 2012' unveiled the release date and made the day turn into a bigger one for his fans on the occasion of Mother's Day…
Along with the makers, even Karthikeya and Neha Shetty’s also shared the release date poster of ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ and treated all their fans… Take a look!
The poster is all awesome and the makers also wrote, “Mana #Bedurulanka2012 is ready to become world famous. Worldwide IN THEATRES this JUNE. Also, we wish all the awesome mothers a very Happy Mother's Day”.
Although the exact release date is not announced, the makers zeroed in the June month for the release… The new release date poster has the lead actors in all smiles with the backdrop of their village!
Casting Details:
• Kartikeya Gummakonda
• Neha Shetty
• Ajay Ghosh
• Srikanth Iyengar
• Satya
• L. B. Sriram
In the earlier released poster, Karthikeya looked awesome holding a mass appeal. Amid the picturesque blue sea, he is seen sitting on a boat and smoking! The video showcases a glimpse of the village and makes us go stunned with the abnormal behaviour of the villagers. They suddenly fall on an over-sized plate of biryani. Even Kartikeya is seen dancing and thus the movie seems to be a blend of comedy, action and emotions.
The movie also has an ensemble cast of Raj Kumar Kasireddy, ‘Auto’ Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath and Divya Narni. It is directed by debutant Clax and Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni is bankrolling it under the Loukya Entertainments banner. Melody king Manisharma scored the tunes for this movie.