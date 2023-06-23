Keerthy Suresh in talks for Naga Chaitanya-Chandoo Mondeti’s film!

With his recent movies like “Thank You” and “Custody” not working at the box office, talented hero Naga Chaitanya is carefully planning his next. He is teaming up with “Karthikeya 2” director Chandoo Mondeti who has earlier made films like “Premam” and “Savyasachi” with him. And here is a big speculation we are hearing right now.

Actually, Chaitanya was supposed to do this film with a newcomer director by Geetha Arts and Allu Arvind is said to have convinced Chandoo to direct the movie, and a couple of days ago all the formalities got wrapped up. Currently, the team is finalising the casting, while they have thought of Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady, the name of Keerthy Suresh is being heard now. As Keerthy didn’t work with Chaitanya earlier and her track record is pretty good these days, the makers are opting for her. They say that the talks are over and she may sign the dotted line soon.

On the other hand, Geetha Arts will be crafting this movie with a gigantic budget as the film will be released on a pan-India scale owing to the image Chandoo Mondeti got after delivering a stupendous movie like “Karthikeya 2.”