Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘Dil Ruba’ locks March 14 release date

Young and promising actor Kiran Abbavaram is gearing up for his next romantic entertainer, Dil Ruba, which is set to hit the big screens worldwide on March 14. Starring Rukshar Dhillon as the female lead, the film is directed by Vishwa Karun and backed by Shivam Celluloids and Saregama’s production house, A Yoodlee Film. Producers Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama are bringing this love story to life.

Originally slated for a Valentine's Day release, the film's makers decided to push the date to ensure a finer cinematic experience. Now, with the new release date locked, the buzz around Dil Ruba is intensifying, thanks to its engaging promotional material that has already caught the audience’s attention.

Kiran Abbavaram, who recently delivered a blockbuster with Ka, is enjoying a high point in his career. The success of his previous film has heightened expectations for Dil Ruba, making it one of the most anticipated romantic releases of the season. With an intriguing premise and a vibrant lead pair, the film is set to offer a fresh take on love and relationships.

As the countdown to March 14 begins, fans eagerly await another charming performance from Kiran Abbavaram, hoping Dil Ruba continues his streak of success.