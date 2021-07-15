Know Why Vijay Sethupathi Signed Vikram?

Vijay Setupathi is one of the greatest talents we have in South cinema currently. The star actor is popular all over the nation. Right now, he is in the news for doing a film with Kamal Haasan.

Titled Vikram, the film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with whom Setupathi worked in Master. Vijay Setupathi recently revealed the reason for coming on board for Vikram. The 96 actor revealed that Kamal Haasan was the only reason to do the film.



"I admire him a lot and wanted to work with him which is why I signed the film," revealed the actor.



Vikram also features Fahadh Faasil in a crucial role. The makers are excited to begin the shoot soon. Right now, Vikram is the film carrying an immense buzz because of the huge cast.



Kamal Haasan is producing the film under Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

