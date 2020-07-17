Lucifer Remake: Chiranjeevi to pick another director?

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi is in talks with multiple young filmmakers to come up with a series of interesting projects. One of the projects is Lucifer remake and the responsibility of the movie has been handled to young director Sujeeth. For more than three months, Sujeeth worked on the film's script and Chiranjeevi is now said to be disappointed with the work the young filmmaker came up with.

As of now, there is no clarity on the progress of the movie but suddenly, the buzz in the media started growing up. As per the latest reports in the filmnagar, Chiranjeevi wants VV Vinayak to replace Sujeeth for the film and the young director might not be a part of Lucifer remake anymore.

However, we will have to see if there will be an announcement on the same.