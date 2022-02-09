Lyrical Video Of 'Kottha Kottha Gaa' Song From Sudheer Babu And Krithi Shetty's 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' Is Out

As the most-awaited Valentine's Day is just a couple of days ahead, the movie which are gearing up for the February release are creating noise on social media by releasing the love songs! Even Tollywood's young hero Sudheer Babu also unveiled the lyrical video of a romantic song "Kottha Kottha Gaa…" from his upcoming movie 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' and showcased a glimpse of his love story with the lead actress Krithi Shetty…

Sudheer Babu shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video, he also wrote, "Here's a new addition to your playlist, #KotthaKotthaGaa... I'm sure it'll give you kottha kottha feels https://youtu.be/d-vX_t1nSlA".

The lyrical video is all lovely and showed us a few glimpses of Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty's love tale… Chaitra Ambadipudi and Abhay Jodhpurkar magical voices made the song top the playlists while 'Saraswathiputhra Ramajogayya Sastry's lyrics are just lovely. Vivek Sagar's beautiful composition took the song to the next level!

Being a Mohana Krishna Indraganti directorial, it is being bankrolled by Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli under the Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers banner. Being a fresh love story, the teaser upped the expectations on the movie. Vivek Sagar is composing tunes for this movie while PG Vinda is taking care of the cinematography field. It has Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles while Srinivas Avasarla, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna are roped in to play the supporting characters.