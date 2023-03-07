Lyrical Video Of Romantic Number 'Vennelo Aadapilla' From Karthikeya And Neha Sshetty's 'Bedurulanka 2012' Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Karthikeya Gummakonda is all in the best phase of his career. He is all set to hit the big screens with a complete action love tale 'Bedurulanka 2012'. Today being Holi, on this special occasion, the makers launched the lyrical video of a romantic single "Vennello Aadapilla…" giving the best surprise to all the music buffs. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions too.



Along with the makers, even Karthikeya also shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "గోదావరి ఒడ్డున, వెన్నెల్లో ఆడపిల్లా. Adding a breezy romantic melody #VennelloAadapilla from our #Bedurulanka2012 to ur fvt playlist today! https://youtu.be/iUb-MF4yYUc #Bedurulanka2012 @iamnehashetty #Clax #ManiSharma @Benny_Muppaneni @KittuVissaprgda @HarikaNarayan #SudhanshuJV".

Going with the lyrical video, it is all awesome and romantic as the lead actors are seen drenching in rain… They looked awesome and the breezy BGM upped the aura of the song. Young and talented singer JV Sudanshu crooned his first single in Tollywood and is all happy to make his debut with this song. He shared his excitement and happiness through his Instagram page… He already owned the fame being the runner-up of Zee Saregamapa singing reality show and with this song, he hit the right chord!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "'Ecstatic' is all I can feel right now! Presenting you my debut song in Telugu, along with the super talented @harika_narayan gaaru! Truly blessed to have sung my first song for #ManiSharma sir. I sincerely thank Mani Sharma gaaru and the entire team of "Bedurulanka 2012" for this amazing opportunity! Always indebted to @music.srikrishna anna for his constant support and encouragement!"

Even Harika Narayan also gave her best and there is no need to mention about the legendary music director Mani Sharma garu…

The movie also has an ensemble cast of Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath and Divya Narni. It is directed by debutant Clax and Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni is bankrolling it under the Loukya Entertainments banner. Melody king Manisharma is scoring the tunes for this movie. This film will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!