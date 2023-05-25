Mahesh Babu Drops His ‘Mem Famous’ Review And Applauds The Whole Team Of This Movie

It is all known that Sumanth Prabhas Mem Famous movie is releasing tomorrow. So, the makers screened the premier of this movie today and it received a great response. Off late, even superstar Mahesh Babu also watched the premier and dropped his review on Twitter page… He applauded the whole team of this movie and specially praised the visuals, background score and all the crafts of this movie. This gave a big boost to the promotions. And not to forget the movie ticket just costs Rs 99 and so it can be very big move for the first day collections.



Just watched #MemFamous! Brilliant film!! ❤️❤️ Blown away by the performances of each and every actor in the film, especially writer, director and actor @SumanthPrabha_s - what a talent! The visuals, background score and all the crafts sit perfectly. Can’t believe a bunch of… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 25, 2023

His tweet reads, “Just watched #MemFamous! Brilliant film!! Blown away by the performances of each and every actor in the film, especially writer, director and actor @SumanthPrabha_s - what a talent! The visuals, background score and all the crafts sit perfectly. Can’t believe a bunch of debutants made this film! Congratulations to @SharathWhat, @anuragmayreddy and the young team for this film. Proud of you guys for backing this talent!”

Already Sumanth Prabhas dropped the promotional videos of Vijay Devarakonda, Anil Ravipudi, Harish Shankar, Adivi Sesh, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Antony, Allu Aravind, Suhas, Navdeep and Naga Chaitanya. Now, they also created noise by adding the new promotional content with Mangli, Vishwak Sen and Suma.

Going with the earlier released “Dhinkachika…” song, it is a complete mass song and showcased Sumanth dancing his best for the mass beats along with his gang.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it gives us glimpses of three lead actors Sumanth, Mani Aegurla and Mourya Chowdary straight from their village. They lead their life happily taking it very jovial and also involve in small banters with their village people. But as Sumanth falls for Saaraya, her father asks him to prove himself. So, the friends trio try to turn famous instantly and think of some crazy idea. But the movie also holds some emotional elements as their parents face some problems in the village. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Sumanth and his team will turn famous!

Mem Famous is directed by debut filmmaker Sumanth Prabhas who is also playing the lead role in this movie. It also has Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya, and Siri Raasi in prominent roles. This movie is produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan under the Chai Bisket Films banner.

Mem Famous will hit the theatres on 26th May, 2023…