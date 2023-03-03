Manchu Manoj to tie the knot to Bhuma Mounika Reddy Tonight.

Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj is all set to get married to Bhuma Mounika Reddy tonight at 8:30 pm. The wedding will be held at Manoj's sister, Lakshmi Manchu's residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, with only close family members from both sides in attendance to bless the couple. The Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies were held previously and enjoyed by the family members.

Manoj and Mounika have been in a relationship for almost two years, but they never confirmed it until last year when they were spotted visiting the Ganesh temple in Secunderabad. In January of this year, Manoj confirmed that he would soon be getting married.

