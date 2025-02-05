Marisetty Akhil makes his debut; Bhanu Sri as female lead

In a heartwarming move, Marisetty Srikanth, a prominent politician from Anakapalle district and Zilla Parishad Chairman, has decided to support his son Marisetty Akhil’s dream of becoming a hero. The young actor will make his debut in a new film, with Bhanu Sri as the heroine. Directed by Sreedhan and produced by Marisetty Srikanth under the banner of A.K. Tech Marketing Movie Creations, the shooting began on Tuesday evening at Ramalayam in Lakshmipuram, the producer's native village in Chodavaram mandal, Anakapalle district.

Senior producer Natti Kumar, who gave the clap for the opening scene, expressed his support for the growing trend of small film producers shooting in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the importance of streamlining permissions for these filmmakers under the single window system. Kumar emphasized the potential of tourism locations in Andhra Pradesh, such as Paderu, Araku, and Visakhapatnam, for shooting and further development. He urged Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and other ministers to take appropriate measures for the survival of small films.

Producer Marisetty Srikanth shared that the film will be shot over five days in the Anakapalle region, with a song and fight sequence planned. After that, the team will move to Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Araku, and other locations. A press meet in Hyderabad will reveal further details.

Marisetty Akhil expressed his excitement about his debut, sharing that his passion for acting had always been strong. To hone his skills, he trained at the Annapurna Film Acting School in Hyderabad. He is optimistic that this film will mark the beginning of a successful career in the industry.

Director Sreedhan promised a diverse movie, blending love, horror, and comedy to offer a unique cinematic experience.