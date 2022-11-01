Mayor of New Jersey Edison Honours Nikhil Siddhartha For The Grand Success Of Movie Karthikeya 2 In The USA

It is all known that Tollywood's young hero Nikhil Siddhartha's latest movie Karthikeya 2 turned into a magnum opus and bagged record-breaking collections in the whole country and in abroad too. The movie received appreciation from most of the Indian actors and even it is dubbed into foreign languages too. Off late, even the Mayor of the New Jersey Township of Edison - Mr Sam Joshi also appreciated Nikhil and honoured for his brilliant work.

According to the sources, "The team is overjoyed with the appreciation they are receiving from all over the world. It is rare to see such widespread acclaim for a film."

Nikhil also shared the good news to all his fans through his Instagram and Twitter pages… Take a look!

The Mayor is seen saying that they want to recognise Nikhil as his last movie Karthikeya 2 bagged tremendous collections in both India and the USA along with turning into a blockbuster. He is seen honouring Nikhil issuing the proclamation to him! Nikhil also wrote, "An Honour from the MAYOR OF NEW JERSEY Edison @mayorsamjoshi For The Success of #karthikeya2".

Nikhil will be seen as Karthikeya while Anupama essayed the role of Mugdha. Anupam Kher will be seen as Dhanvantri, Srinivasa Reddy as Sadananda, Harsha as Suleman and Aditya Menon as Santanu. The movie is termed as the India's Epic Mystical Adventure and it is directed by young filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti and is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts banners. Kala Bhairava scored music for this suspense thriller. This movie was released on 13th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!