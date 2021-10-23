Meenakshi Chowdhary on board for SSMB27

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shoot of his next film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film's shoot is currently taking place in Spain. The actor's next film is in the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. As per the latest reports, we hear that Meenakshi Chowdhary is going to play the female lead in the film.

Meenakshi Chowdhary made her debut with the film Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu. The actress immediately grabbed everyone's attention. She is already sharing the screen space with Prabhas' next film Salaar, in the direction of Prashanth Neel.

Now, she is also going to play the second female lead in Mahesh's next. Pooja Hegde will be playing the primary female lead in the film. The details of Meenakshi's character are currently kept under wraps. More details of the film will be out soon.