MM Keeravaani’s ‘Salasala Marige’ from ‘HHVM’ promises to awaken the hero within

Oscar-winning music maestro MM Keeravaani is all set to unleash a soul-stirring anthem that resonates with fire, courage, and unyielding spirit. Titled “Salasala Marige Neeloni Raktame…”, the powerful track from the upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set for release on the 21st of this month, and early glimpses suggest it’s much more than just a song—it’s a rallying cry for resilience.

With lyrics and composition helmed by Keeravaani himself, the anthem is steeped in emotion, sounding like a musical sword forged in the flames of inspiration. It evokes a sense of valor and serves as a poignant reminder that the fire within us—the courage to fight, to dream, to endure—should never be extinguished.

Recollecting his recent interaction with the legendary composer, a note of reverence surrounds every word. Keeravaani's dedication was palpable even before composing began. “This is the first time I’m working with you, so it has to be something truly special,” he remarked—a testament to his unshakable commitment to artistic integrity.

During a recent visit, Keeravaani shared anecdotes from his journey—from being a disciple of the great Chakravarthy garu to working with literary legends like Veturi and Sirivennela. His home, adorned with violins—including a cherished gift from Chidambaranathan garu—stands as a silent witness to decades of musical evolution.

Beyond melodies, Keeravaani is also a gifted storyteller. He presented a personal anthology of 32 Telugu stories, two of which are his own creations, revealing his literary depth and poetic sensibility.

His music doesn’t just score scenes—it breathes life into cinema. From Telugu roots to the Oscars, Keeravaani’s journey continues to inspire, and with Hari Hara Veera Mallu, his artistic fire burns brighter than ever.