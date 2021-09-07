M.S. Raju's '7 Days 6 Nights' leaps into background score with prodigy Music Director !!

Besides his blockbuster films, Mega Maker M.S Raju known for introducing groundbreaking talents to TFI.

Continuing it like no other filmmaker, he's now set to bring a prodigy talent Samarth Gollapudi, a 16 year old music director into limelight with his next directional venture 7 Days 6 Nights.



Speaking on the occasion, Director M.S. Raju says, "Like always been doing, I always welcome new deserving talent into our industry. Be it the Actors, directors or technicians, we nurture talents with an opportunity to prove. Likewise, we're happy to introduce the prodigy talent Samarth Gollapudi - a 16 year young music director with our upcoming flick 7 Days 6 Nights. We're very excited to release it under the presentation of our sensational banner Sumanth Art Productions soon. Bankrolled by Wild Honey productions in association with Wintage Pictures & ABG Creations, we're all very confident about the output & ensure audience a rib tickling romantic entertainer with some sweet emotions worth watching in theatres."



Producer Sumanth Ashwin says, "7 Days 6 Nights ia a film which needs trendy music & a different background score. The prodigy talent Samarth is doing the needful exceptionally well & my father M. S. Raju garu has written a wonderful role for me which I really enjoyed throughout the film. Our lady lead Meher chahal gave her best while other pair Rohan & Kritika Shetty are making a striking debut with excellent performances."



Co-producer J.Srinivas Raju says, "7 Days 6 Nights will be a roller coaster ride for all types of audience loaded with fun, emotions & amazing visuals. Our Director & the legendary filmmaker MS Raju garu has taken utmost care in handling a delicate subject with fresh and trendy thoughts. We're eagerly waiting to release the movie in theatres soon."