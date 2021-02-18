Nag ends & begins shoot on same day

Tollywood: Nagarjuna Akkineni seems to be in a hurry now. The actor has been doing back to back films. After wrapping up the Bollywood film Brahmastra, the actor immediately launched in a new film, in Praveen Sattaru's direction. The film is a high octane action drama.

In the morning, Nagarjuna posted, "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra"

Later in the day, Nagarjuna updated the information on the launch of his new movie. Nagarjuna wrote, "And another journey starts with the muhurtham shot in Lord Ganesha temple for my next film!!A high-octane action drama!! produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar, directed by Praveen Sattaru. God bless!!"

On the work front, Nagarjuna will also be coming up with the new movie Bangarraju, in the direction of Kalyan Krishna. More details about the film will come out soon.