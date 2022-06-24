Naga Chaitanya And Raashi Khanna's Thank You Movie Release Date Is Postponed

Tollywood's young actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his fans showcase a glimpse of reel life journey through the Vikram K Kumar's Thank You movie. As the producer Dil Raju said, it is a movie which is based on the 'Gratitude' theme that will reveal many sides of Chaitanya in his reel life. The movie was scheduled to release in the first week of July month but now the makers postponed it for a couple of weeks. They dropped a new poster and announced this news through social media.

Naga Chaitanya also shared the news to all his fans through the Twitter page… Take a look!

The makers also wrote, "#ThankYouTheMovie is now hitting the screens on July 22nd! It will be worth the wait...We promise! #ThankYou for understanding @chay_akkineni @RaashiiKhanna @Vikram_K_Kumar @MusicThaman @pcsreeram BvsRavi @SaiSushanthR #MalavikaNair @avika_n_joy @SVC_official @adityamusic".

This new release date poster showcased Naga Chaitanya in all smiles with the backdrop of his school, teenage and college days collage! He is seen riding a boat, playing hockey, fighting in the college and also spending lovely time with his girlfriends. This movie will now hit the screens on 22nd July, 2022!

Going with the plot, it showcases the various stages of Naga Chaitanya's life. His schooling, college days and his love tales with Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Raashi Khanna will be highlighted. He also turns selfish in the later stage of his career and the reason behind it will be revealed in the movie!

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie.

Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya are collaborating for the third time for the web series Dootha. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.