Nagarjuna gives a crucial update on Bangarraju!

Nagarjuna Akkineni is extremely happy and excited with the response coming for his new movie Wild Dog. The film is currently streaming on the Netflix platform. Nagarjuna will next be seen in the film Bangarraju. Bangarraju is an exciting film that was announced long back. Touted to be the prequel of Soggade Chinni Nayana, Kalyan Krishna Kurasala will direct the film.

Giving an update on the film, Nagarjuna Akkineni has opened up on the same in his latest interview with Eenadu. Akkineni Nagarjuna said he and director Kalyan Krishna have been holding discussions through zoom calls on the film's script.

Nagarjuna revealed that the film will hit the floors once the second wave of corona comes down. Annapurna Studios will produce the film and a big cast is going to be a part of this project. The official announcement on the film will come out soon.