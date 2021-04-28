Nagarjuna to shelve Praveen Sattaru's next?

Tollywood: Nagarjuna's recent outing 'Wild Dog' has failed to impress the audience in the theatres but interestingly, the movie has been receiving a thumping response on the digital platforms.

On other hand, Nagarjuna has been working on his upcoming action thriller under the direction of Praveen Sattaru. But the shooting got halted because of the second wave of coronavirus. Now, rumours are rife that Nagarjuna is thinking of putting the film on hold temporarily. Apparently, Nagarjuna is not at all ready to do experimental films at the moment after seeing the box office result of his Wild Dog. Also, as Praveen Sattaru's recent web series '11th Hour' starring Tamannaah received a mixed response from the audience, Nagarjuna started rethinking about his film with the director and reportedly took this decision.

But the official announcement is yet to get released and Nagarjuna also confirmed that he will kick start the shooting of 'Bangarraju' in June or July.