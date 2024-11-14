Nayanthara turning 40; ageing like a fine wine

Nayanthara celebrates her 40th birthday on November 18th, marking another milestone in her illustrious career. As she continues to age like fine wine, the iconic actress shines brighter, exuding both grace and elegance with every passing year. Known for her timeless beauty and incredible journey in Indian cinema, Nayanthara remains a beloved and enduring star.





In the lead-up to the release, Nayanthara's promotional appearances have been as stunning as ever. Recently, she turned heads by wearing a stylish yet bold outfit—a black bralette paired with matching palazzo trousers, topped with a dramatic black and white shrug. She accessorized with golden bangles, a sleek ponytail, and elegant juttis, further enhancing her poised and self-assured demeanor.





With her promotional style reflecting her classic elegance, anticipation for Beyond the Fairytale has only grown, promising to offer an exciting, insightful experience for her fans. The series is set to match Nayanthara’s captivating personality, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting its release.