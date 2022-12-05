Nayanthara’s ‘Connect’ Team Collaborates With UV Creations For Telugu Release

Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara is enjoying the best phase of her personal and professional life. She recently tied the knot with ace filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and the couple is also blessed with twin boys via surrogacy. Nayan is also having 4-5 interesting projects in her hand and 'Connect' is presently awaiting for release. Already the makers dropped the teaser and showcased a glimpse of the horror thriller. Another exciting news is announced by the makers a few minutes ago. They are teaming up with UV Creations for the Telugu release and also unveiled the Telugu teaser on this special occasion…



Vignesh Shivan shared this good news through his Twitter page and treated the fans of Nayanthara… Take a look!

Along with sharing the post of UV Creations banner, he also wrote, "So happy and proud to be associated with the prestigious banner and some amazing people #Connect is in Good hands. Thank you Vamsi sir , Pramod sir #Nayanthara @Ashwin_saravana @AnupamPKher #SathyaRaj @Rowdy_Pictures #Vinay @DoneChannel1".

UV Creations also shared the Telugu teaser and wrote, "@UV_Creations is proud to present Lady Superstar #Nayanthara's Breathtaking Horror-Thriller #Connect in Telugu. Chills down your spine from 22nd December ! @AnupamPKher #Sathyaraj #VinayRai".

Going with the teaser, during the lockdown tine, Nayanthara witnesses eerie changes in the behaviour of her daughter and thus approaches Anupam Kher who is essaying a pastor role via online. He is seen giving some instruction to Nayan in the teaser and asks her to come out of the room immediately after witnessing deadly behaviour of her daughter.

The movie has an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj and Vinay Nafisa Haniya. This movie is directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Game Over fame and is produced by Vignesh Shivan under the Rowdy Pictures banner. It will hit the big screens on 22nd December, 2022.

Speaking about Nayanthara's work front, she will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Iraivan, NT 81 and lady Superstar 75 movies. Jawan movie is being directed by Atlee and is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier along with the title announcement itself, the makers also dropped the release date. So, this movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 2nd June, 2023 and it will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.