New heroine for Nagarjuna

Tollywood: Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently busy working on a prestigious film Wild Dog. The post-production work is in the final stages and the film will hit the screens in April first week. Later, it will have a release on Netflix. Interestingly, the actor is going to begin the shoot for his next film, in the direction of Praveen Sattaru.

Praveen Sattaru is preparing an interesting thriller for the project. The director is said to have got a new heroine on board. Praveen Sattaru considered other established heroines but things did not work. So, he decided to get a new heroine on board. The talks completed with the heroine but there is no clarity on the name of the leading lady. A look test was done recently and a final confirmation on the same will come out soon.

After this, Nagarjuna will come up with a new film Bangarraju. Kalyan Krishna will direct the film.