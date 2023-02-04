Pawan Kalyan looks sharp in his HHVM attire.

Pawan Kalyan looks stunning in a red and black costume for his role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Recent photos of the actor, captured on set while he was in conversation with producer AM Rathnam, have taken social media by storm.

Today marks AM Rathnam's birthday, and to celebrate, the official Twitter account for Mega Surya Production shared the pictures. AM Rathnam has a strong connection with fans of the actor, having produced successful films like Kushi and Bangaram in the past. Wishing the star producer a joyful birthday