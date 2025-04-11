Pawan Kalyan’s ‘HHVM’ gears up for a grand global release on May 9

After years of anticipation, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is all set to storm cinemas worldwide on May 9, 2025. Starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in his most intense avatar yet, the period action epic is in its final stages of post-production, with dubbing, re-recording, and VFX work in full swing.

Directed by A.M. Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, the film promises a powerful cinematic experience with top-notch visuals, emotion, and action. Jyothi Krishna, who took over the project amid pandemic delays and Pawan Kalyan’s political schedule, has been working tirelessly for the past seven months to shape the film’s final output. His dedication has been crucial in executing the ambitious vision on time.

Pawan Kalyan leads the story as the fierce outlaw Veera Mallu, who dares to challenge the Mughals and aims to snatch the Koh-i-Noor diamond. The ensemble cast includes Bobby Deol as a stylish Mughal emperor, along with Nidhhi Agerwal, Satyaraj, and Jisshu Sengupta.

Backed by Mega Surya Productions, the film features an exceptional crew—Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, and art director Thota Tharani—ensuring an immersive viewing experience.

With a massive release planned across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is not just a film—it’s a cinematic revolution that’s set to make history on May 9.