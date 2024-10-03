  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Pragya Jaiswal stuns in silver and blue

Pragya Jaiswal stuns in silver and blue
x
Highlights

Pragya Jaiswal is turning heads at an event in a stunning silver and blue dress that flaunts her gym-toned body.

Pragya Jaiswal is turning heads at an event in a stunning silver and blue dress that flaunts her gym-toned body. The actress, known for her striking looks and undeniable charisma, posed confidently for the cameras, radiating elegance throughout the evening.

Her outfit accentuated her long legs, showcasing her fit physique and making her a standout star. Pragya paired her dazzling attire with eye-catching silver earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle. Her luscious open hair cascaded down her shoulders, framing her face perfectly, while her glossy pink lipstick provided a subtle pop of color, enhancing her overall look.

Beyond her appearance, Pragya has been in the spotlight with anticipation building around her upcoming project, NBKB109, where she is set to showcase her incredible talent once again.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick