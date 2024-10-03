Live
- Pawan Kalyan Advocates a Law for Sanatana Dharma Protection in Tirupati
- Andreu World and Workplace Solutions Introduce a New Era of Sustainable Design in Bengaluru
- Special Durga Puja by Sri Mata Youth During Navaratri
- Grand Celebration of Vasavi Mata Shobha Yatra During Sharad Navaratri
- Sowmya CM becomes Miss Globe India 2024, will represent India in international pageant Miss Globe!
- AG&P Pratham Devoted to Transforming Sri Sathya Sai into a Green District by inaugurating its exclusive CNG cum DCU station in Puttaparthi
- Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Launches Festive Campaign #CelebrateLarge with Cricketing Icon Surya Kumar Yadav
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation Invites Applications for 4th Season of ‘Art for Hope’ CSR initiative
- Warivo Motor partners with Battery Smart to revolutionize B2B Electric Mobility
- NESCAFÉ Sunrise unveils new campaign honouring coffee farmers
Just In
Pragya Jaiswal stuns in silver and blue
Pragya Jaiswal is turning heads at an event in a stunning silver and blue dress that flaunts her gym-toned body.
Pragya Jaiswal is turning heads at an event in a stunning silver and blue dress that flaunts her gym-toned body. The actress, known for her striking looks and undeniable charisma, posed confidently for the cameras, radiating elegance throughout the evening.
Her outfit accentuated her long legs, showcasing her fit physique and making her a standout star. Pragya paired her dazzling attire with eye-catching silver earrings that added just the right amount of sparkle. Her luscious open hair cascaded down her shoulders, framing her face perfectly, while her glossy pink lipstick provided a subtle pop of color, enhancing her overall look.
Beyond her appearance, Pragya has been in the spotlight with anticipation building around her upcoming project, NBKB109, where she is set to showcase her incredible talent once again.