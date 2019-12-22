Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Prathi Roju Pandage two days box office collection report

Prathi Roju Pandage two days box office collection report
Highlights

Prathi Roju Pandage starring Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna is doing very well at the box-office now. Maruthi directed the movie and the movie is...

Prathi Roju Pandage starring Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna is doing very well at the box-office now. Maruthi directed the movie and the movie is produced jointly by UV Creations and Geetha Arts. The movie made a decent amount on the release date and the collection on the second day is impressive too.

The following is the breakdown of the film's collections of Prathi Roju Pandage for two days in both the Telugu states. The film made 2.52 Cr in two days.

Nizam: 1.20 Cr

Ceded: 0.32 Cr

Nellore: 0.06 Cr

Krishna: 0.16 Cr

Guntur: 0.15 Cr

West: 0.12 Cr

East: 0.17 Cr

Uttarandhra: 0.29 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: 2.52 Cr

Prati Roju Pandaage 2 days AP/TS Share 5.60Cr

Prati Roju Pandaage AP/TG Pre-Release Business: ₹16.30Cr

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT

'Unity in diversity is India's speciality,' says PM Modi at Delhi rally

Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in Mangaluru protest
Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in...
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP DGP on Citizenship protests
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP...
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like...
Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer overseas destinations
Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer...


Top