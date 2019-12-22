Prathi Roju Pandage two days box office collection report

Prathi Roju Pandage starring Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna is doing very well at the box-office now. Maruthi directed the movie and the movie is produced jointly by UV Creations and Geetha Arts. The movie made a decent amount on the release date and the collection on the second day is impressive too.

The following is the breakdown of the film's collections of Prathi Roju Pandage for two days in both the Telugu states. The film made 2.52 Cr in two days.

Nizam: 1.20 Cr

Ceded: 0.32 Cr

Nellore: 0.06 Cr

Krishna: 0.16 Cr

Guntur: 0.15 Cr

West: 0.12 Cr

East: 0.17 Cr

Uttarandhra: 0.29 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: 2.52 Cr

Prati Roju Pandaage 2 days AP/TS Share 5.60Cr

Prati Roju Pandaage AP/TG Pre-Release Business: ₹16.30Cr