Producer Dil Raju Responds to IT Raids

Hyderabad: Renowned Telugu film producer Dil Raju has addressed the recent Income Tax (IT) raids, clarifying that they were not limited to his residence alone but were part of a broader investigation across the film industry. Speaking about the ongoing situation, he emphasized the collective nature of the IT department's actions.

“The IT raids are not confined to my house. They are happening across the entire industry,” stated Dil Raju, shedding light on the widespread scrutiny faced by many in the Telugu film fraternity.

The IT department has reportedly been conducting raids at multiple locations associated with key figures in the industry, including producers, directors, and other stakeholders. The raids are said to focus on financial transactions, tax filings, and potential discrepancies.

Dil Raju, known for producing blockbuster hits like F2 and Varisu, reassured that he is cooperating fully with the authorities and expressed confidence in resolving any issues. He also called for unity within the industry during these challenging times, urging transparency and compliance with the law.

As the raids continue, the industry waits to see how these developments unfold, with many hoping for a swift resolution.