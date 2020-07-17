Sai Madhav Burra not approached for Adithya 999

Tollywood: Balakrishna Nandamuri did a film Adithya 369, under the direction of Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. The plan to do a sequel has been doing rounds for a while now. Even, Balakrishna wants to introduce his son Mokshagna with the film. But, there are reports that Sai Madhav Burra is writing a version of the film.

However, in reality, Sai Madhav Burra has given a clarity that he was not approached for the project. He clarified that he does not know about the same. Madhav Burra is actually working with Singeetham Srinivasa Rao for an interesting biopic which is a female centric film.

Apart from that, Sai Madhav Burra is not working with any film featuring Balakrishna in the lead role, which he clarified in a latest interview to a Telugu web portal.