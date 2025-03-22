‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ to kickstart musical promotions soon

The much-anticipated film Santhana Prapthirasthu, starring Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary, is set to hit theaters soon. Produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy under Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts, this youthful family entertainer is directed by Sanjeev Reddy, known for ABCD and Aha Naa Pellanta.

The film boasts a compelling screenplay by Sheikh Dawood Ji, the writer behind hits like Venkatadri Express, Express Raja, and Ek Mini Katha. With an engaging narrative and fresh performances, Santhana Prapthirasthu is expected to strike a chord with audiences.

Meanwhile, musical promotions for the film are already underway. The first single, "Naalo Yedho," is set to release on March 26. Composed by Sunil Kashyap, the romantic melody showcases the sparkling chemistry between Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary. With lyrics by Sreejo and vocals by Dinkar Kalvala and Aditi Bhavaraju, the song promises to be a soothing addition to the film’s soundtrack.

Adding to the buzz, the teaser of Santhana Prapthirasthu, released by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, received an overwhelming response, raising expectations further. With excitement brewing among music lovers and cinephiles alike, the film’s release is highly awaited.