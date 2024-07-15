Sarath Kumar's Fierce Look in Vishnu Manchu’s 'Kannappa' Unveiled

Actor Vishnu Manchu's dream project 'Kannappa' has garnered immense expectations, and the recently released teaser has only amplified the buzz around the film. The teaser's impressive action sequences and stunning visuals have left fans eagerly awaiting its release. Vishnu Manchu's comments about the film have also piqued interest, particularly his recent revelation about the unique features of the bow used by Kannappa.

In an exciting update, the role of Sarath Kumar in 'Kannappa' has been disclosed. On the occasion of Sarath Kumar's birthday, a first-look poster showcasing his character, Nathanadhudi, was unveiled on Sunday. The poster portrays Sarath Kumar with a fierce, warrior-like appearance, which has quickly gone viral on social media, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.





In addition to playing a pivotal role, Collection King Mohan Babu is producing 'Kannappa' under the banners of Ava Entertainments and 24 Frames Factory. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, with music composed by Stephen Devassi. The filmmakers are committed to delivering a visual spectacle unlike anything seen before on the Indian screen.

'Kannappa' boasts a massive ensemble cast, including renowned actors like Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Brahmanandam, Preeti Mukundan, and Kajal Aggarwal. With such a star-studded lineup, the film promises to be a grand cinematic experience.