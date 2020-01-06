Trending :
Sharwanand And Samantha To Team Up For Dil Raju's Next

All the movie buffs… Are you ready to witness a blissful dose of love??? Then you need to wait for a while!

All the movie buffs… Are you ready to witness a blissful dose of love??? Then you need to wait for a while! Ace producer Dil Raju brought ace heroine and Akkineni's bahu Samantha and young and talented actor Sharwanand together for his next movie.

Dil Raju's production house, Sri Venkateshwara Creations announced this a few minutes ago. The makers shared it through their Twitter handle and here is the official post for our readers… Have a look!

The post stated that their 'Production #34' is officially on cards. The title and first look poster will be out on 7th January @10 AM.

This movie is produced by Dil Raju and editing is handled by Praveen. The music is scored by Govind Vasantha and lyrics are penned by ace lyricist Sirivennela Seetarama Shastry.

