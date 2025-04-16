Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty’s ‘45’ teaser gets unveiled

The much-awaited teaser of the pan-India film 45 was launched at a grand event in Hyderabad today, igniting curiosity and excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. Headlined by Kannada powerhouses Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, the film marks the directorial debut of acclaimed music director Arjun Janya. It is being bankrolled by Smt. Uma Ramesh Reddy and M. Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Production banner.

Producer M. Ramesh Reddy expressed his confidence in the film’s unique theme, stating, “A concept like 45 hasn't been attempted in Indian cinema before. It’s relevant to today’s social context and delves into Sanatana Dharma. We’ve made this film with complete passion and hope audiences will embrace it.”

Arjun Janya, stepping into direction after composing for over a hundred blockbusters, spoke about his journey: “Shiva Rajkumar gave me the confidence to direct 45. We pre-visualized every element, from CG to dialogues, before filming. The screenplay is fresh, with a perfect blend of commercial appeal and innovation.”

Actor Upendra shared his excitement, praising Janya for showcasing him in a completely new light. “He surprised me by choosing my casual, off-screen look for the character. There’s a nod to my cult classic Om in the film as well. Working with Rajinikanth in Coolie recently was a blessing too—I consider him my Ekalavya Guru.”

Shiva Rajkumar, who revealed he was undergoing chemotherapy during filming, commended Janya’s vision and Upendra’s dedication. “Despite my health, I wanted to be part of this story. None of our roles dominate—it’s the story that leads. 45 will be a landmark film.”

Though Raj B Shetty couldn’t attend, the buzz surrounding 45 continues to rise, promising a film that blends spirituality, emotion, and cinematic excellence. The trailer, expected soon, will reveal more about this mysterious and compelling narrative.