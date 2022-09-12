SSMB 28: Trivikram And Mahesh Babu’s Action Entertainer Goes On Floors

It is a great day for all the fans of Superstar Mahesh Babu as his next movie SSMB 28 shooting got kick-started today and went on floors. Being the ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas directorial, there are many expectations on it. Leggy lass Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie. On this special occasion, the makers dropped a small video from the sets and showcased a few glimpses of the shooting spot after kick-starting the shooting.

Mahesh Babu, SS Thaman, Trivikram and the makers shared their happiness on this special occasion through social media and treated the fans of Khaleja actor… Take a look!

High Octane Entertainer #SSMB28 shoot begins today 🔥 ▶️ https://t.co/t15sUJk9sF Blockbuster & Magical combination of SUPERSTAR @urstrulymahesh & our Darling Director #Trivikram garu is all set to ABLAZE you at theatres! 🤩#SSMB28Aarambham On to the screens 28th April, 2023! — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) September 12, 2022

In the video, director Trivikram and the makers are seen busy in planning the shot while music director SS Thaman and the lead actor Mahesh Babu looked cool at the shooting spot!

Producer Naga Vamsi also shared a pic from the sets and created buzz on social media…

The filming of an Epic Action Entertainer Begins today!🔥 The blockbuster combo of Superstar @urstrulymahesh & #Trivikram garu on sets after 12 years!! ✨⭐️ SUPERSTAR in a massy rugged avatar 🤩🤩 Await for more surprises coming your way, SOON!! #SSMB28Aarambham #SSMB28 pic.twitter.com/uu1J8L0xd3 — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) September 12, 2022

Thats my fav glimpse… The humble beginning…💕 Lovely to associate with this explosive combo…@urstrulyMahesh garu#ThrivikramGaru @haarikahassine and dearest Thammudu babu @MusicThaman💕👍 Godbless💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/fk1Ip4pkyg — RamajogaiahSastry (@ramjowrites) September 12, 2022

The Energy On Sets Was Something Else Today Was waiting for this day From A very very long time ❤️ Our Dear #SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh gaaru & dear dir #Trivikram gaaru ✊ Here is Our Start to a Fantastic Musical Journey Ahead https://t.co/CcCAe9K0Xe 🎵🔥#SSMB28Aarambham — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 12, 2022

Well, Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram worked for two movies Athadu and Khaleja earlier and now the third one is on the way! This movie is being produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Tentatively titled as SSMB 28, there are many expectations on it before the starting of the shoot itself! Glam doll Pooja Hegde is the lead actress of this movie.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Pata movie. It is directed by Parasuram and is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment banners. It has Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress while Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and Samuthrakani are roped in to play prominent roles.

The movie will hit the theatres in next April…



