Thanks To The Audience Who Embraced Me On The Big Screen Too : Sudigali Sudheer

Sudigaali Sudheer, Dhanya Balakrishna starrer 'Software Sudheer' which was released all-over on December 28th has garnered positive talk and is currently running with good collections. On this occasion, the team has held a success meet at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. Sudheer, Dhanya Balakrishna, Producer Software Sekhar Raju, Music Director Bheems, Lyricist Suresh Upadhyaya, Distributor Paper Satyanarayana attended the event.

Hero Sudigali Sudheer said, " I never thought in my life that I will do a character of two hours duration on the big screen. It became true today. The audience usually watches me three times a week on their TV. Thanks to each and everyone who is buying a ticket and watching my film in theatres. I am indebted to all of you. The film has received positive talk since it's release. It is because of big technicians who worked for this film, It has reached to next level. Our Director went to Tirupathi to offer prayers as the film has got a positive talk on its first day. Thanks to everyone on behalf of him."

I Changed My Name To Software Sekhar Raju Marking The Success Of This Film

Producer Software Sekhar Raju said, " I am grateful to the audience for making my film a success. This film is dedicated to Siva Prasad garu who liked the story and has acted in this film without taking any remuneration. Our film released in 190 theatres on its first day. Now it is running in 300 theatres. It has grossed 4 Crore 50 lakhs in two days. Distributors said that they are increasing the theatres. I changed my name as Software Sekhar Raju marking the success of this film."

Heroine Dhanya Balakrishna said, " We thought that this film will take a normal opening but, Sudheer fans have celebrated and gave this film a flying start along with the audience. The film is having a good run with very good moth publicity. Along with the Telugu states, the film is getting very good collections in Karnataka too. Very happy to score a good hit at the end of this year. Thanks to the audience and Sudheer fans for making this film a good success."