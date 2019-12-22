The Fourth Single Of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' To Be Released Tomorrow…

Do we need to introduce the star of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu??? No… It's obvious that we are all waiting for the release of his forthcoming movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Mahesh is playing the role of Major Ajay Krishna and Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead in this movie. The most surprising and awaiting point of this movie is the yesteryear actress Vijayashanti is playing a supporting role in this movie. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this movie is hitting theatres on 11th January 2020 as Pongal special movie.

Having mesmerized with all the three singles and trailer, now get ready to witness the 4th single of this movie. This song is going to be released tomorrow i.e on 23rd December exactly at 5:04 PM. Music director Devi Sri Prasad shared this news on his Twitter handle.

Thaaankuuu soo much & Lov U sirrr @Shankar_Live ❤️🙏🏻



Cant wait 4 everyone 2 listen to d song in ur MAGICAL VOICE !! 🎶🎵



23rd 5:04PM#SarileruNeekevvaruAnthem

4th SINGLE#SarileruNeekevvaru https://t.co/znuSgbnMnH — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) December 22, 2019

This movie is produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateshwara Creations and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Ace actors like Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad are also playing important roles in this movie.

