The Lyrical Of the Third Single ‘Manase Marala' From Hebah Patel's 'Sandeham' is out now

Hebah Patel is playing the lead role in the forthcoming venture 'Sandeham' being made under the banner of Vishnu Varshini Creations. 'She Believed' is the tagline of this love and engaging thriller produced by Parcha Satyanarayana. Suman Vootukur is playing the male lead in this film directed by Sateesh Paramveda of Ooriki Uttharana fame. The film is currently in the post-production phase.

The makers have released a lyrical video of the third song ‘Manase Marala’ from this movie scored by Subhash Anand. Manase Marala is a soulful melody with fascinating singing by SP Charan and K Pranati. Purna Chary penned beautiful lyrics for the song which describes the wonderful chemistry between the lead pair. The romantic song has some romantic visuals too.

The two songs that have already been released from this movie have received tremendous response. The title, first look, songs etc have all created a positive buzz for the film.

Suman, Swetha Varma, Subhashree Rayaguru, Rashika Shetty, and Srinivas Bhogireddy are the other prominent cast of the movie for which cinematography is handled by Praveen Vanamali. Suresh Durgam is the editor.

Cast: Suman Vootukur, Hebah Patel, Suman, Swetha Varma, Subhashree Rayaguru, Rashika Shetty, and Srinivas Bhogireddy

Technical Crew:

Writer & Director: Sateesh Paramveda

Producer: Parcha Satyanarayana

Banner: Vishnu Varshini Creations

Music: Subhash Anand

DOP: Praveen Vanamali

Editor: Suresh Durgam

Lyricist: Purna Chary

Choreography: Aneesh Babu

Publicity Designer: Venkat

PRO: Sai Satish, Parvathaneni Rambabu