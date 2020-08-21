Tollywood: Prashant Neel is one of the top directors in the movie industry. With the success of the film KGF, his name has become a big sensation in the movie industry. The director's name came in talks for a film with Mahesh Babu, NTR, Ram Charan and Prabhas but there is no clarity on the same.

Recently, the news reports came up in the media that Prashant and Prabhas are going to work together for an exciting film, an official remake of Ugrram. But, we came to know that Prabhas has ignored the film.

Prabhas signed a film with Om Raut and ignored the film with Prashant Neel. With this, Prashant Neel can now go ahead and do films with the other actors. Prashant Neel might make an announcement on his next film after KGF 2 release.