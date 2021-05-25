Uber cool touch to Mahesh's role in SSMB28

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to join hands with Wizard of the Words Trivikram Srinivas for his third outing with him after 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' movies. Tentatively titled as #SSMB28, the fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the movie.

As per the latest reports, Trivikram is planning to showcase Mahesh Babu in a uber cool look in #SSMB28. We already knew that Mahesh Babu is going to play the role of a RAW agent in the movie. But, instead of showcasing him as a typical agent, Trivikram wants to give a new look to Mahesh Babu by giving an additional layer of slickness and swag. Not only the fans but also Mahesh Babu himself is excited about Trivikram's proposal about his look and is all set to get a makeover.



According to the buzz, the shooting of the major portion of the film will take place in Ireland.

