Varalakshmi Sarathkumar on a roll!

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is one of the popular artists in South film industry. With both Telugu and Tamil films, she is currently busy. After the success of Naandhi and Krack, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is currently on a signing spree. The actress is busy working on a couple of interesting films in Telugu now.

One of the projects is a horror film starring Havish in the lead. Writer Darling Swamy is making his debut as a director with the movie. Apart from this project, Varalakshmi is also acting in a film with Sundeep Kishan. Sundeep Kishan and Varalakshmi already acted in Venkatadri Express.

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is also demanding a decent amount as remuneration in Telugu. She is hoping to do more films in Telugu, especially with big stars. The actress is also equally busy in Kollywood. More details about her line up of movies will come out soon.