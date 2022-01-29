Venkatesh And Varun Tej's F3 Movie Wraps Up The Shoot And Is Ready To Hit The Theatres On This Day

It is all known that Anil Ravipudi is all set to give a triple dosage of fun with his upcoming movie F3. Being the sequel of The F2 movie, there are many expectations on it. Off late, Anil took to his Twitter page and unveiled the release date along with sharing the good news. The shooting of this film is wrapped and on this special occasion, he released a small bit too!



In this video, all the cast of the movie along with the director are seen! They are all seen sitting in a bus and are happy for wrapping up the movie. He also wrote, "మా షూటింగ్ జర్నీ పూర్తి అయింది.

మీ నవ్వుల జర్నీ మొదలవుద్ది!

వస్తే, కొద్దిగా ముందుకి

వెళ్ళినా కొద్దిగా వెనక్కి

థియేటర్స్ కి రావడం మాత్రం పక్కా!"

F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie F2. It has Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur as the lead actors. Along with them even Anjali, Rajendra Prasad as Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Pradeep, Pragathi, Y. Vijaya, Annapoorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Srikanth Iyengar and Racha Ravi are also essaying important roles in this complete comedy entertainer.

This movie is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. On the other hand, the satellite rights of the film were sold to Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu and Streaming Rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video.

F3 movie will be released this Summer i.e on 28th April, 2022!