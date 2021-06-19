Vishnu's Mosagallu final box office collections report

Manchu Vishnu recently came up with an interesting film titled Mosagallu. The film released in theatres in March and was premiered on Amazon Prime Video recently. The film unit did well at the box office by being one of the good films that released during the second wave of coronavirus.

At a time when the films are struggling to have a successful run in theatres, Manchu Vishnu's Mosagallu surprised all by collecting over 27 Cr rupees at the box office.

The state-wise break up of movie is as follows:

Andhra : Rs 6.5 Crores

Nizam : Rs 8 crores

Ceeded : Rs 2.5 crores

UAE : Rs 2.37 crores

KA : Rs 1.3 crores

TN : Rs 1.3 crores

KL : Rs 1.4 crores

MH : Rs 4 crores

Total worldwide collections of Mosagallu : Rs 27.37Crs ( Rs 38 Cr gross).

The film revolves around an interesting scam that loots money from the USA citizens, with respect to paying income taxes. Vishnu's performance remains one of the highlights in the film.

Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, and Karma McCain played key roles in the film. The film is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.