‘Yedho Ye Janmalodo’ from ‘Shashtipoorthi’ gets released

Veteran actor Nata Kireeti Rajendra Prasad is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film ‘Shashtipoorthi’, a heartfelt family drama blending emotions, traditions, and love. The film, produced by Maa Aaie Productions, features Rupeysh in the lead role alongside National Award winner Archana. Directed by Pavan Prabha, the movie’s latest song, ‘Yedho Ye Janmalodo’, has been unveiled today.

The movie boasts a significant musical highlight—Maestro Ilaiyaraaja has composed the music, while Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani has penned the lyrics for one of the songs. This marks the first-ever collaboration between these two musical legends. While Keeravani has previously written lyrics, he had never worked with Ilaiyaraaja in this capacity until now.

‘Yedho Ye Janmalodo’, a melodious track featuring Rupeysh and Aakanksha Singh, is sung by Ananya Bhat. The unique combination of Ilaiyaraaja’s composition, Keeravani’s poetic brilliance, and Bhat’s soulful rendition makes it a standout piece.

Speaking about the song, director Pavan Prabha recalled their journey to Chennai for recording. Initially, Ilaiyaraaja composed two songs, but during the session, he suggested adding a third. The song required lyrics that narrated a story, prompting the team to approach Keeravani.

Despite being in Chennai for a re-recording session, Keeravani quickly penned the pallavi, which was met with instant admiration. “His lyrics were unparalleled and timeless,” said Prabha. The fusion of Ilaiyaraaja’s tune, Keeravani’s lyrics, and Ananya Bhat’s voice resulted in an exceptional musical piece.