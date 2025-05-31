‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ theme song struck a haunting chord with listeners

A new wave of curiosity has swept through Telugu cinema with the announcement of Tribanadhari Barbarik, an upcoming anthology film written and directed by Mohan Srivatsa. With its intriguing structure, layered narrative, and mysterious central element — a book titled Tribanadhari — the film is generating significant buzz.

The story interweaves multiple characters and timelines, all connected through the enigmatic book. Featuring a powerhouse cast including Sathyaraj, Vasishta Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Udhyabhanu, Sanchi Rai, Kranthi Kiran, VTV Ganesh, and Motta Rajendran, the film brings together a mix of veteran performers and fresh talent. However, how their lives intersect remains a closely guarded secret.

Amplifying the intrigue is the recently released Barbarik Theme Song, which has struck a haunting chord with listeners. Composed by the experimental Infusion Band and penned by lyricist Sanare, the track blends soulful Indian melodies with atmospheric sounds. A chorus of powerful voices — Krishna Chaitanya, Sai Charan, Shiva, Harsha Vardhan, Valli Gayathri, Sindhuja Srinivasan, Nada Priya, Brundha — and a rap segment by Aditya Iyengar adds layers to the film's mood, mirroring the multi-threaded storytelling.

Technically, the film boasts solid backing. Produced by Vijaypal Reddy, the visuals by DOP Kushendar Ramesh Reddy and the editing by Marthand K. Venkatesh are expected to enhance the film's narrative depth. Srinivas Punna's art direction will help transport viewers across timelines and realities.

Tribanadhari Barbarik seems poised to be more than just an anthology — it aims to be a philosophical and emotional experience, inviting audiences to decode a cinematic puzzle.