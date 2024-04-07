Varalaxmi Sarathkumar set to mesmerise audiences with ‘Sabari’

Renowned actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is all set to grace the silver screen in the upcoming pan-Indian film "Sabari," which is slated for release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the banner of Maha Movies, with Maharshi Kondla presenting the film, "Sabari" marks the directorial debut of Anil Katz and is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3rd.

In a recent interaction with the media, producer Mahendra Nath Kondla expressed his excitement about the film, highlighting its innovative storyline and screenplay. He emphasized that "Sabari" blends strong emotional depth with gripping thriller elements, promising audiences a cinematic experience like never before. Kondla also praised VaralaxmiSarathkumar's exceptional acting prowess, stating that her performance in the film will leave viewers in awe.

"We are thrilled with the response to the prelude video 'World of Sabari'," Kondla remarked, further affirming his confidence in the film's success. He revealed that while the Telugu and Tamil versions have received positive feedback, work on dubbing the film into other languages is currently underway. With the film set for a pan-Indian release on May 3rd, Kondla expressed his gratitude for the team's hard work and dedication in bringing "Sabari" to life.

As anticipation builds for the release of "Sabari," fans of VaralaxmiSarathkumar and cinema enthusiasts alike eagerly await the opportunity to witness the actress's stellar performance and the captivating storytelling that the film promises to deliver across multiple languages.