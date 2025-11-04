Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya debuts as hero in ‘Phoenix’; Telugu release set for Nov 7

Phoenix, the action-packed entertainer that marks the debut of Surya Sethupathi, son of Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, is all set to release in Telugu on November 7. Directed by ace stunt master Anal Arasu and produced by Rajalakshmi Arasu under AK Braveman Pictures, the film has already turned into a blockbuster in Tamil.

A grand pre-release event was held ahead of its Telugu release, graced by Vijay Sethupathi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Gopichand Malineni, and the film’s team.

Speaking at the event, Vijay Sethupathi shared his pride in his son’s debut, saying, “Surya has always loved mass action films. Doing such a movie was his dream, and I’m glad he achieved it through Anal Arasu sir’s direction.” He also thanked lyricist Bhashyasri for the Telugu dialogues and humorously promised to speak fluent Telugu soon.

Director Gopichand Malineni praised the film’s action choreography and said, “Phoenix has both emotion and adrenaline. It will surely connect with audiences across languages.”

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar expressed her excitement, calling herself a fan of Vijay Sethupathi and wishing Surya success.

Director Anal Arasu and producer Rajalakshmi Arasu thanked the team and audience for their support, expressing confidence that Phoenix would repeat its Tamil success in Telugu theaters on November 7.