Vijayakanth's move draws all-round praise

The tragic case in Chennai where a dead doctor's near and dear were refused space for his final rites at a cemetery and were violently attacked in the process has drawn attention on the irrational scare that coronavirus has unleashed on people.

In this milieu, with the film industry folks attracting a lot of criticism for their stingy attitude towards donating for relief works, one move of 'Captain' Vijayakanth seems to have drawn all the positive attention.

Social media is full of praise for his move to devote a portion of his Andal Azhagar Engineering College land for performing the final rites of Covid affected.

The fraternity of the movie world too have been full of eulogies for this selfless move as one of the leading actors in Tamil, Vivek put out a tweet praising the erstwhile action hero.

In his message, he has expressed his heartfelt appreciation and has called the Captain a 'great human being'. An actress from the 1990s, Kasthuri has complimented the hero for walking the talk and hailed him as a true leader.

Bogged down by health issues and a dormant political party set-up that he put together in 2005, Vijayakanth has quickly moved centrestage during these troubled times bogging the state and the country on the whole.



