‘Vishwambhara’ goes global: Producer Vikram unveils film’s epic book at Cannes

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara is already generating massive national buzz with its impressive first glimpse, chart-topping first single, and impactful promotional content. Directed by Vassishta and produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under UV Creations, the film is currently in the post-production phase.

Taking the hype international, producer Vikram took Vishwambhara to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, marking a bold global move. At the event, he unveiled an exclusive Vishwambhara concept book, introducing global audiences to the film’s roots in Indian mythology and its epic scale. During his address, Vikram detailed the grand vision of the film, the mythology behind it, and the cutting-edge visual effects that are enhancing its storytelling.

With top-tier Hollywood VFX studios onboard, 90% of the film’s post-production and VFX work is reportedly complete, and progressing swiftly. The team is planning to announce the release date soon, followed by massive promotional campaigns across India and abroad.

The film features Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, with Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor in key roles. With Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani scoring the music and BGM, audiences can expect a rich audio-visual experience. Cinematographer Chota K Naidu and production designer AS Prakash are shaping the fantastical world of Vishwambhara with intricate detail and visual grandeur.

As the film marches toward completion, one question dominates fans' minds: #WhatIsInsideVishwambharaBook? The answer, it seems, is only a global release away.