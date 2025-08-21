Live
- Punjab Police detain BJP leaders for holding outreach camps to promote Central schemes
- Presidential reference: 'Political solution' over rushing to SC, says Centre on Governor's delay
- South Korea: Lee vows national interest-focused diplomacy ahead of summits with Trump, Ishiba
- Delhi HC rejects CBI, SFIO, ED probe into Westland Trade franchise ‘scam’
- Women's DPL: South Delhi Superstarz clinch 10-run win over Central Delhi Queens to enter final
- Kannauj SP warns of action against people spreading rumours about drones, theft
- Watch: Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Movie Glimpse Released
- Space mission achieved all technical objectives, results encouraging: Shubhanshu Shukla
- KTR Responds as TGSPDCL Cable Cuts Disrupt Internet Across Hyderabad
- ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election 2025
Watch: Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Movie Glimpse Released
Highlights
The makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Vishwambhara released the official glimpse on YouTube, garnering 70 lakh views ahead of the megastar’s birthday on August 22. Directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations.
The upcoming Telugu movie Vishwambhara, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath, is creating excitement among fans. Directed by Vassishta, with music by MM Keeravani and produced by UV Creations, the makers released an official glimpse on YouTube today.
The short video quickly went viral, crossing 70 lakh views within hours. The glimpse was released ahead of Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22, adding to the celebrations of the Megastar’s fans.
Fans are eagerly waiting for the full movie and hope for more updates soon.
Next Story