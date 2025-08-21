Watch: Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Movie Glimpse Released

  • Menu
The makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film Vishwambhara released the official glimpse on YouTube, garnering 70 lakh views ahead of the megastar’s birthday on August 22. Directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations.

The upcoming Telugu movie Vishwambhara, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath, is creating excitement among fans. Directed by Vassishta, with music by MM Keeravani and produced by UV Creations, the makers released an official glimpse on YouTube today.

The short video quickly went viral, crossing 70 lakh views within hours. The glimpse was released ahead of Chiranjeevi’s birthday on August 22, adding to the celebrations of the Megastar’s fans.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the full movie and hope for more updates soon.

