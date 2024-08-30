Brazen party hopping in name of public interest

Indian politicians feel very uncomfortable to be in opposition and make all-out efforts to join the ruling party. Despite the anti-defection law, the ‘Aya Ram Gaya Ram’ culture has not ended. We have seen how many from TDP left the party and joined YSRCP in 2019 when it came to power with 151 MLAs. Now that the TDP-led alliance government has come to power with 164 MLAs, the flood of politicians who want to desert the YSRCP and join the ruling alliance is increasing.

Two Rajya Sabha MPs resigned from YSRCP and Rajya Sabha and announced that they would be joining the TDP. It is also being speculated that out of 11 Rajya Sabha MPs in Rajya Sabha, 8 others are looking for greener pastures and while some may join Janasena others are in touch with BJP leadership.

Interestingly, all those who have decided to quit the YSRCP claim that they have taken the decision in the interests of the people of their respective constituencies. They also say that being in opposition they feel irrelevant in Upper House. Well, this may be true but one cannot fully agree that they have decided to migrate to another party for the benefit of the people.

That apart, the main question is does a politician become irrelevant if he is in opposition? Can he not take up people’s issues in Parliament or legislatures? Can he not get any work done for his constituency if he is in opposition benches?

Well, if it were so, then it is high time all parties debate and discuss the issue seriously and find a solution. If being in opposition is irrelevant, then it is a matter of serious concern. This should be the most important issue on which new amendments to the Constitution are required. But neither the BJP-led NDA at centre nor any other party for that matter in the country seems to be bothered about it.

If opposition leaders become irrelevant, then is Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas a mere slogan? The common man is left aghast by such developments because a person who would have criticised the present ruling party and its leader using repulsive lingo suddenly starts singing peans about the party he joins as well as its leader. The parties which admit such leaders also would have lashed out at them in the past but suddenly they find them as angles.

The party which loses these leaders alleges that these leaders have been bought over by the ruling party paying huge money but if one asks why did they admit many from the opposition when in power and how much did they pay, the answer would be they came voluntarily, attracted by the policies of the party and their leader. This is something which is unpalatable. The fact is politicians cannot remain out of power for long. Maybe, one will have to coin a new definition for the politicians in opposition in place of public representatives.

In the past, a public representative used to fight on people’s issues. Now, they are more concerned about themselves. For example, in Telangana, the Congress government has created a body called HYDRA and is demolishing the buildings of those who encroached the lakes.

Instead of supporting them, the opposition leaders are raising a hue and cry and what is amusing is some of them say that the HYDRA should first demolish the houses of the middle class people who have constructed or purchased houses in FTL areas. Hats off to such leaders! A leader should be in forefront and say don’t touch the middle class people before they are adequately compensated. They could say, ‘You can start with demolishing my farm house if you want.’ No, they say, ‘don’t touch me first, and if you have guts do it in Old City.’

If this is the attitude of the leaders, can we really call them people’s representatives?